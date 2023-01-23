A man in Jersey is said to have escaped any serious injuries after allegedly being hit by a white van then punched in the face by a passer-by "dressed in tweed" as he lay in the road.

Officers say the incident happened at the bottom of St Saviour's Hill at around 1:50am on Sunday 22 January.

The small white "Caddy-style" van reportedly hit the man while driving up the road from Roberts Garage on Springfield Road, turning right onto St Saviour's Road before continuing in the direction of the Hotel de France.

The incident allegedly happened at the junction of Springfield Road and St Saviour's Road

In a statement, Jersey Police said the man "was not seriously hurt" but was left lying in the road.

Shortly afterwards, the man allegedly hit by the van is said to have "exchanged words" with a passing pedestrian who "punched him in the face" several times.

The other man is described as being around 5'6" tall, in his 40s, with short brown hair, and "dressed in tweed".

Jersey Police is looking to identify the van driver or the pedestrian.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01534 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously.

