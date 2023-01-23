Thousands march against GST introduction in Guernsey

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson went and spoke to islanders who are against the tax.

Thousands of people attended a rally in Guernsey yesterday (22 January), protesting against the introduction of GST.

Islanders gathered in St Peter Port to show their opposition to Policy and Resources' plan to put a 5% tax on almost all purchases to bolster public finances.

The island's top politicians claim it is the 'least worst option', however protesters yesterday said the move would 'ruin their business'. One told ITV News: "There's other ways to get taxes in the island that they can bring in. I'm a small business owner. It will ruin my business, like most businesses."

People, placquards, and reams of red ribbon filled the streets, ahead of a public rally in Market Square. Rachel Presland, who helped organise the event said: "I think they've got to look at the numbers that were here. Everyone's made the effort to come out and instead of being keyboard warriors or saying it in general chatting, they've actually come out in numbers and shown that they are against GST." Guernsey's government faces a multi-million pound deficit and while GST of 5% is the proposed solution - it's facing increasing public opposition. Alternatives, including a 15% corporation tax and cuts to government spending.

Another of the rally organisers, Lance Vaudin told ITV News: "People do not want GST. I think P&R are a little bit deflated as well. They've put forward their policy but it's not a popular one, it's not what people want and politicians whether they like it or not have to listen to the people. We put them there." Whilst these islanders turned out to make their views clear, the ultimate decision lies with the States. The official debate gets underway on Wednesday (25 January).