ITV Channel's Phil Wellbrook explains the allegations (broadcast on Monday 23 January)

Jersey Football Association is investigating after a Cobham FC footballer says he was repeatedly racially abused by Jersey Bulls' fans.

Josh Andrew claims the discrimination happened throughout the two-teams league match on Saturday 21 January.

He was sent off in the 86th minute for an unrelated incident.

ITV News understands that the referee's report did include allegations of discrimination.

Jersey Bulls say they are working with the match officials to investigate this fully and that they take such matters extremely seriously.

