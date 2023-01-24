Guernsey Post aims to cut staff by 10% in 2023

Guernsey Post is aiming to reduce its staff numbers by around 10% this year in a bid to cut costs.

Around 30 full-time positions are at risk, but workers have been reassured there will be no mandatory redundancies.

The company has predicted losses of £2 million in 2023.

To help it return to profit, fully automated sorting equipment will be installed in the summer that can process up to 6,000 parcels per hour.

There are also plans to redesign Guernsey Post's headquarters.

The company experienced a decline in volume during the last quarter of 2022 for the first time in more than 20 years.

Guernsey Post's Chief Executive, Boley Smillie, called the last twelve months a "perfect storm of commercial circumstances".

Industrial action by postal workers in the UK, and the effects of inflation on supplies, are being blamed for a £3 million squeeze on finances in the past nine months.

On job losses within the business, he said it would reduce staff numbers "through a combination of natural wastage and possibly voluntary redundancy."

He also said the investment in new technology and infrastructure will be "funded entirely from our reserves and there is no requirement for borrowing or use of taxpayers' money."

