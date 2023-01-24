High number of agency workers in Jersey's health sector poses 'increased risks'

Jersey's hospital is 'under stress' and relying on locum and agency staff to run efficiently, according to a new report.

The report by Health and Community Services says the "top-down approach isn't working" and staff are under significant pressure.

It also highlighted growing tensions between staff members.

Findings show that unless procedures change, the current systems poses a risk to productivity and safety in Jersey's health service.

Caroline Landon, Director General for Health and Community Services, said: "The report recognises that the department is impacted by an outdated healthcare estate and that, similar to many other health organisations around the world, Health and Community Services faces issues in recruiting staff due to a challenging worldwide market for health staff since the Covid-19 pandemic."

She added that the pandemic will not be used as an excuse to not find solutions to the problems that were found.

Ms Landon added: "Workforce planning in Health and Community Services is already underway and is supported by the development of a cross government strategy, which is due to be published later this year.

"Work is ongoing to address the barriers to recruitment and retention of workers across a range of professional fields including health and care."

The department has welcomed the findings and says it is working to try to find solutions.

