Islanders invited to chat with Jersey ministers in St Helier Town Hall

Ministers in Jersey are welcoming islanders to come for a chat to discuss what matters most to them.

It is taking place on the first floor of St Helier Town Hall on today (24 January).

No appointments are necessary and anyone can attend.

Islanders can arrive from 1:30pm - the event ends at 2:15pm.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, said she was happy to discuss issues that are most important to the people of Jersey.

"This is part of our commitment to holding our Council of Ministers meetings in different Parishes, meeting with parish officials, and listening to the issues faced by parishioners," she added.