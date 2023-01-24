A Jersey sports club says the damage caused by flash flooding is an 'unprecedented disaster'.

Caesarean Tennis Club expects repairs to cost them more than £100,000 and take months to put right.

Tournaments and training have been cancelled as all of the courts are out of action due to water damage.

It comes after more than half a month's rain fell in just 19 hours and saw Jersey declare a major incident with people evacuated from their homes.

All club and junior sessions are cancelled at the club until further notice. Credit: Caesarean Tennis Club

Club manager Jonathan Rubber explained: "It's a disaster isn't it, this is an unprecedented flood situation.

"We managed to get through Covid, we're dealing with the cost of living crisis and now we have this.

"Our five coaches who work here are self-employed, if they're not working then they have no earnings."

The club has been based in its current location for more than 100 years.

All sessions are cancelled until further notice, but the club's Extraordinary General Meeting will still go ahead as planned on Tuesday 24 January.