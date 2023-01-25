The cost of electricity in Alderney is still below last year's price cap.

This is despite it being increased by 20% earlier in January.

At the time, there were fears this would lead to a similar increase in price, but this has not yet happened.

Alderney Electricity Ltd (AEL) first applied the cap in April in response to an increase in fuel prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

However, the island has broadly managed to avoid the spike in costs experienced by many in the UK.

The government says this is because imports were well-timed when the prices were not at their peak.

Managing Director of AEL, James Lancaster, said: “It is hoped the fuel prices will continue to fall and that these latest prices will prove to be the peak."

Anyone struggling with their bills can contact the AEL office on 01481 822715 or they can check if they are eligible for the Alderney Community Assistance Fund.

