Guernsey Police: Nearly 60% of islanders have experienced abuse on night out

Nearly 60% of islanders have experienced physical or sexual abuse on a night out in Guernsey, according to a survey carried out by police.

Of the 984 respondents to the review, over 15% said a drink of theirs had been tampered with in some way, such as spiking.

In total, more than 80% of those surveyed said they had experienced some form of violence, intimidation or inappropriate behaviour while out at night on the island.

Around two in five of those did not report the incident because they felt it was not serious enough or they did not trust the police and wider criminal justice system.

Guernsey Police say it is taking actions to improve the situation, such as installing more CCTV cameras on the island.

It is also increasing the number of prosecutions for so-called 'low level' sexual assaults, and introducing new screening kits

The force says it will continue its #ShowSomeRespect campaign to highlight these issues.

Detective Chief Inspector, Julie Palmer, said: "We urge people to continue to challenge inappropriate behaviour and report incidents to the police so that perpetrators can be dealt with robustly.

"This type of behaviour towards women and girls should not be tolerated, it is a societal problem and unfortunately one which policing alone will not be able to solve.”

President of the Home Affairs Committee, Deputy Rob Prow, said he was "incredibly supportive" of the police's work in this area.

"The feedback received in the police’s survey highlights makes it very clear that we must continue to try to change the culture on this important issue,” he added.

