Islanders currently going through the planning process share their frustrations with ITV News

The former chief planner to the Scottish Government will be brought to Jersey to look at the island's planning system, it's been announced.

Jim Mackinnon CBE will review the current processes over the course of several months.

Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, feels it will be beneficial to the island.

"I get a lot of complaints," he said.

"You get complaints from people who think the system is too slow. They think it's too expensive. They think it's inconsistent.

"It's quite hard as a minister to get a handle on those huge range of issues.

"So bringing somebody in to review the service from a professional point of view, seems to me like a sensible thing to do and give us a basis on which I can move forward with the rest of my term in office."

Jersey's Environment Minister says there are complaints the current system is "inconsistent" and "expensive".

Many islanders have spoken out about how difficult the current planning process is.

Scott Livingstone and Lucy Mead are trying to transform a disused warehouse in St Helier into a performing arts hub, as they feel the island desperately needs this kind of space.

So far, they've had three different planning officers; two of which were based in the UK.

After spending £14,000 on surveys of the site on Le Breton Lane, the application will be put forward to the planning committee tomorrow, where the officer has recommended it be refused, due to noise and traffic complaints.

They said: "It's been a frustrating journey, through lots of different opinions and different Planning Officers who see different benefits to different projects.

"I can completely see why small businesses, even large businesses say 'you know what, I'll go to the UK' - there's funding, there's bursaries, there's councils that can help you, there's departments that would dedicate their time to help you.

"In Jersey, we've got nothing."

In 2016, one historic farmhouse in St Mary was famously covered in signs, after permission for new windows was denied.

Two years later, the States Complaints Board ruled that Ivor Barrette had been dealt with in an 'oppressive way' by the Planning Department.

Reacting to the review, he told ITV News: "I'm hoping there'd be a lot more fairness, but I don't think there's any fairness in the way they're acting at the moment.

"This should have changed at least seven, eight years ago, I think things have gotten worse."

Mr Mackinnon is due to speak to organisations and individuals who have recently used Jersey's planning services to better understand the current situation and give feedback to ministers.

