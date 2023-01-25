A Ports of Jersey delegation is visiting France to learn more about sustainable air travel.

The team will go to a specialist facility in Toulouse where they will discuss how to make green hydrogen a viable alternative fuel for aircraft.

It is hoped Blue Islands will soon trial it on its planes to boost the industry's sustainability aims.

How to produce, store and manage hydrogen will also be covered on the trip.

The Ports of Jersey says it wants to play a leading role in sustainable air travel within Europe.

Jersey Economic Development Minister, Deputy Kirsten Morel, said: "Like all forms of transportation, the aviation industry is moving towards zero-carbon travel and this project puts Jersey at the forefront of this move.

“We are committed to meeting our Net Zero commitments in line with both the Paris Agreement and Carbon Neutral Roadmap, and exploring new options for aviation fuel forms an important part of this.”

It has been nearly a year since the Ports of Jersey signed an agreement to help the aviation industry become more sustainable.

The ‘Toulouse Declaration’ is a commitment by over 200 European airports to ensure a net zero future across the industry.

