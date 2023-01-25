Old Christmas trees used to restore damaged sand dunes at Grandes Rocques

Old Christmas trees are being used to restore damaged sand dunes at Grandes Rocques in Guernsey.

The trees will help by reducing wind which will keep sand in the area.

The habitat is crucial for the island as it works as a natural defence between the beach and coast road, which limits flooding.

It also has rich biodiversity and is home to species such as sea rocket, sea kale and the Cornish shield bug.

This boost to the island's natural defences will be done in two phases, and will be overseen by Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services (ACLMS) and Environment Guernsey.

The first part will involve the removal of sand from pathways in the area.

This will be done, in part, by placing old Christmas trees in the dune which will stabilise it, and keep sand in the area by reducing wind.

The second stage of the project will happen in the spring, where fencing will be installed at the base of the dune to trigger natural regeneration by reducing erosion caused by humans.

Depending on the success of the project, it may be repeated again in the future.

To help with its progress, members of the public are asked to stay on the pathways.

This is because human activity can create new pathways which allows wind into the area and causes further erosion.

Current estimates suggest a third of the dune at Grandes Rocques has been lost since 2001.

