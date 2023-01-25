The Channel Islands Co-op plastic bag for life sales have dropped by 53% in Jersey stores.

This follows the introduction of new legislation from Jersey's government in July 2022 which required businesses to charge 70p for all reusable bags.

The Co-op is thanking its customers for playing their part in helping to significantly reduce the number of new plastic bags going into the environment.

The Channel Islands' Co-op Head of community and sustainability, Carl Winn, says: "It is good to see that our customers and Members have adapted to the change.

"But ultimately, we are proud that it is our environment which is benefitting from less plastic polluting our beaches and countryside.

"There is still more to do and our new reusable bags which we have recently introduced will further help to reduce our plastic consumption."