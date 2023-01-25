Specsavers has apologised after a photo featuring a boy giving the camera a 'one-finger salute' slipped by the proofreaders and made it into the official brochure of the 2023 Guernsey Youth Games, which it sponsors.

The event guide was sent out to local children in Years 5 and 6 through their schools, with parents quickly taking to social media to comment.

On a local Facebook group, one woman wrote: "Even my nine-year-old grandson pointed this out to me! Most boys that age would have spotted that."

The "one-finger salute" slipped by the proofreaders and made the first few pages of the Youth Games brochure. Credit: Specsavers Youth Games

Another parent said: "I would be horrified if that was my child doing the birdie or climbing the fence for it to be publicised. My kids thought it was hilarious."

The Guernsey Youth Games have taken place every two years since 2005, organised by the Guernsey Sports Commission.

In a statement, Specsavers said: "We are aware of an image in the Specsavers Youth Games 2023 brochure which has been circulated on social media.

"Unfortunately, despite our well-known mantra 'Should've gone to Specavers', the cheeky photobomber in the distant background wasn't spotted until after the brochure had gone to print.

"We apologise if this image has caused any offence. An updated brochure will be available on the Guernsey Sports Commission’s website."

