Phil Wellbrook went to meet the Jersey teen bowler tipped for the top...

16-year-old Taylor Greechan is hungry for more success after scooping bronze at the 2023 Under-18 British Championships – a first for the Channel Islands.

He’s the son of Lyndsey Greechan who won three gold medals representing Jersey and Thomas Greechan who won four.

Both represented the island at the Commonwealth Games.

“It’s an honour to be selected and play at such a prestigious event”, Taylor said.

“I’ve got another event coming up in June to July so I’m hopefully going to be selected for that and hopefully go for another trophy”.

On the wall at the Indoor Bowling Stadium where the family train, there’s a roll of honour for those who’ve won the Jersey Championships. Unsurprisingly the Greechan name is plastered all over it.

Taylor believes now is his time to add it once again, this time from his success.

“He’s got the right temperament to go far,” said mum Lyndsey

“We like to win so I think the kids have had that in them since they were born.

“On his day he can beat anybody”.

Taylor plays doubles alongside his dad, Thomas, who is a former British champion.

Taylor plays alongside his dad at doubles events, something which he admits was hard to separate at first.

“They have to learn the hard way”, Thomas said.

“I’m not going to treat them any differently to my other teammates or opponents.”