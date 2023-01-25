Three-day electric bus trial ends today in Jersey

An electric bus trial which has been testing out Jersey's roads over the past few days comes to an end today (25 January).

The Yutong E9 can travel over 195 miles once fully charged.

Data gathered on the vehicle's energy consumption, charging requirements and flexibility will now be examined.

Anyone interested in having a closer look at the bus can go to Liberation Station between 10:30 and 13:00 today where it will be on show.

It follows a similar trial in Guernsey last week.

It can carry up to 62 passengers with 23 seats.

Head of Yutong UK, Ian Downie, said he hopes the vehicle will encourage people in Jersey "to leave their cars at home, use public transport, further decarbonising Jersey."

On the trial, Director for LibertyBus, Kevin Hart, said: “We can’t wait to share the results of the trial with the Government of Jersey."

