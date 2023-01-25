The rap and rock duo Bob Vylan have been announced as this year's headliner for The Vale Earth Fair 2023.

This year's festival will be held on Sunday 27 August and will include acts from the UK as well as a range of local artists.

It is the Channel Islands' longest running music and arts festival taking place across two DJ stages and the Sneakaway spoken word stage.

As well as Bob Vylan, the Bournemouth three-piece 'Electric Shakes' will be performing as well as local acts SkyScrapers and the Space Pirates of Rocquaine.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale with more acts to be announced soon.