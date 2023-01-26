Play Brightcove video

As Guernsey continues to debate introducing GST, Alex Spiceley has been to meet Jersey's former Chief Minister, Terry Le Sueur, who proposed the tax there.

The man who introduced GST in Jersey says it played an important part in avoiding the island from going into a deficit.

Former Chief Minister Terry Le Sueur introduced the then-3% tax on goods and services in May 2008, when he was in charge of the island's Treasury.

He told ITV News: "I didn't want GST but I didn't, even more, I didn't want the island to go into a deficit."

15 years ago, islanders in Jersey protested against the 3% tax being introduced. Credit: Channel Television

The former Senator added: "You have to choose and make choices that are not entirely palatable.

"It turns out I think GST has come in and we're 15 years later the island is still afloat."

It comes as Guernsey politicians are continuing to debate whether to follow Jersey in introducing the tax.

Between 2008 and 2021, GST raised more than £1.068 billion for Jersey's public purse.

Guernsey's States debate on tax reform is set to continue on Friday 27 January.

