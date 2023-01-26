A schoolboy in Jersey has been arrested after allegedly pushing a woman into oncoming traffic.

The 13-year-old was arrested on suspicion of common assault following the incident in St Helier at 6:50pm on Tuesday 24 January.

The woman was reportedly walking down Hill Street towards Pier Road, when she overtook a group of young people.

A boy then pushed the woman into the road as she passed the group.

Jersey Police say it happened between Chambers and the junction with Halkett Place

Nobody was injured but the woman is said to have 'narrowly missed' oncoming traffic.

The boy has now been released on bail.

Jersey Police are wanting to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident and ask them to get in touch on 01534 612612 or anonymously report the incident here.