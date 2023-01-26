'Still no official cause' found following deaths of 100 Jersey cows

The cause of death for more than 100 Jersey cows is still unknown according to experts.

The herd at Woodlands Farm died suddenly over the course of a few days in December last year.

A number of potential causes for their death have now been ruled out.

Testing to find the cause is continuing, with experts testing animal tissue samples and testing the herd's feed.

Animal tissue samples taken by the farmer’s private vet were sent for analysis immediately after the incident.

Director of Natural Environment, Willie Peggie, said: "We have a working theory and strong confidence in what caused the cows to die so suddenly, however, it would be unprofessional, unwise and without scientific rigour to state that publicly just yet, until further testing of the feed is complete.

"We can say that no ‘notifiable disease’ has been found and that this is an isolated incident. We continue to work closely with the private vet, the farmer and the laboratories. The testing is a process of elimination, and this means that the most we may be able to provide is a likely explanation of the cause, rather than one that is absolutely definitive."

Officials say the official cause of death is likely to take some time to identify and may not be conclusive.