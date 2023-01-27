Play Brightcove video

Katya Fowler spoke to islanders as they paid their respects

People across the Channel Islands have marked Holocaust Memorial Day today (27 January).

Islanders laid wreaths to remember those who lost their lives in the Holocaust.

A memorial was held at the Lighthouse memorial in St Helier

Crowds gathered at White Rock in Guernsey to pay their respects.

Today is the 78th Holocaust Memorial Day which marks the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

It is a time to remember the millions of people killed during the Holocaust and in genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

