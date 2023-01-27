Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Keilan Webster sat down with Alastair Chalmers to reflect on a momentous year

Guernsey track athlete Alastair Chalmers has been announced as one of the nominees for the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.

The 400m hurdler will forever be etched in the history books of Channel Island sport after becoming the first islander to win a track medal at The Commonwealth Games.

After battling Covid on the eve of the competition, he shocked the field to roar home and secure a brilliant bronze in Birmingham.

His sensational year also saw him run under 49 seconds for the first time to record a new personal best, he reached the semi-finals of the world championships and retained his British title for the third year in a row.

He said: "2022 was probably the best year of my life. It was such a beautiful year with so many amazing memories.

"Hopefully I can kick on and get even better next year but looking back now it amazes me how well I did and I'm so proud of that."

Since his success at the Commonwealth Games, Alastair says he is looking forward to what 2023 has in store.

He says: "Island Games, British champs of course again and then the World Championships in Budapest, which will be exciting.

"But actually, Island games is going to be an exciting one for me.

"I'm really looking forward to that in front of friends and family and down here on this amazing track which would be lovely. So yeah, looking forward to it."

