ITV Channel's Keilan Webster sat down with Daniel Lee to reflect on a momentous year

Jersey gymnast Daniel Lee has been announced as one of the nominees for the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.

Daniel was Jersey's star performer at the Commonwealth Games. Not too many outside the Channel Islands had heard of Daniel before the tournament but they certainly knew about him by the end.

He performed brilliantly to reach all-around and rings finals where he impressed by going toe-to-toe with some of the best gymnasts in the world. He finished sixth in the all around final to end a fine campaign.

He said: "2022 was probably one of the best years of my career - the best results certainly.

"To finish sixth was almost beyond our expectations. To actually do it and experience being up against world and Olympic medallists was an incredible feeling."

Looking back at his Commonwealth Games, Daniel said it is a memory that he will forever cherish.

He said: "The experience as a whole was just fabulous. It was like it was like a home games for me because obviously I'm training in London now and a lot of my friends and family are here.

"And they managed to come up and watch so the whole atmosphere was so special.

"Sixth was always beyond our beyond our expectations. We knew that if I went into the competition when I did the routines, how I'd done in training and the best that I possibly could then an outcome like that was possible.

"But sixth place was just to actually do it and experience that being up amongst world medallists just incredible feeling."

You can cast your vote for the 2022 Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year by calling:

Lucy Beere MBE 0845 606 55 01

Alastair Chalmers 0845 606 55 02

Daniel Lee 0845 606 55 03

Maya Le Tissier0845 606 55 04

Votes cost 5p plus your network access charge. Please check costs with your network operator before dialling. A maximum of 5 calls from a phone number will be accepted. The votes from the public will be combined with those from the team of judges in order to determine the winner. Lines are open from 10:00 hours on 09 January 2023 and close as announced during the live broadcast of the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards on Thursday 02 February 2023. Terms and Conditions can be found at itv.com/terms