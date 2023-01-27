Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Keilan Webster sat down with Lucy Beere to reflect on a momentous year

Guernsey lawn bowler Lucy Beere has been announced as one of the nominees for the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.

Lucy shot to Channel Island fame after her success at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Isle of Wight-native secured Guernsey's first medal for 28 years, winning silver in the women's lawn bowls singles event.

Reflecting on the Games, Lucy told ITV Channel how she played the 'best game of her life'.

She said: "I would say probably it was the best shot I've played in my life, but other people will probably say oh no I remember when you did that.

"I mean for me that was the shot of my life of 28 years. The emotion, I just can't explain it, I wanted to cry, I wanted to laugh."

Lucy was also recently awarded an MBE for services for sport.

Since her success in Birmingham, Lucy has become a well-known figure in Guernsey's community.

She said: "People notice me a lot more, like they say hello to me in the shops and things like that.

"I think my status has changed at home a lot more as well because, you know, I'm not going to be doing the washing up, I'm a silver medalist, I shouldn't have to!

"To stand on the podium with the two people that I was stood next to I mean, they're just legends in the sport themselves. And I suppose I can call myself one of those as well now.

"That was a special moment and to just look out into the crowd and the Guernsey flags, there were so many of them it was amazing to see and to hear how many people were just cheering for you. It's something that I will take with me for the rest of my life."

You can cast your vote for the 2022 Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year by calling:

Lucy Beere MBE 0845 606 55 01

Alastair Chalmers 0845 606 55 02

Daniel Lee 0845 606 55 03

Maya Le Tissier0845 606 55 04

Votes cost 5p plus your network access charge. Please check costs with your network operator before dialling. A maximum of 5 calls from a phone number will be accepted. The votes from the public will be combined with those from the team of judges in order to determine the winner. Lines are open from 10:00 hours on 09 January 2023 and close as announced during the live broadcast of the Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards on Thursday 02 February 2023. Terms and Conditions can be found at itv.com/terms