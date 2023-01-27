Play Brightcove video

Guernsey footballer Maya Le Tissier has been announced as one of the nominees for the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.

Maya has continued to rise and rise and throughout 2022, she rose to even greater heights.

In November, she was called up to the England senior squad for the first time and became the first Channel Islander to represent the Lionesses when she made her debut against Norway,

That began an impressive season where she has been ever-present at the heart of Manchester United's defence following her summer move from Brighton.

She says: "Last year was incredible to be honest. Signing for United and then making my England debut was a dream come true and something that I've been working towards for a long time.

"A pretty crazy year and one that's been really good."

Looking back at her first England senior side call up, Maya says it was an unexpected moment for her.

She says: "it was cool. I wasn't really expecting it. Mark, the manager just came into the gym and said, Serena is gonna call you up to the senior team like here she is on the phone and I was like, really?

"I'm not sure if I'm ready for this. But yes, spoke to her and then went on camp and really enjoyed myself managed to make my debut which of course I wasn't expecting at all for it to be my first camp and my family were there as well.

"I couldn't believe it. Honestly, it was just something that you kind of want to work towards. But when it happens, it's like okay, I'm actually in the moment now, I need to perform."

