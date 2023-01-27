Guernsey Museum at Candie Gardens to reopen with new exhibitions

The Guernsey Museum at Candie Gardens reopens today (27 January).

It has been closed so far this month while its galleries were upgraded and improved.

A new local wildlife photography exhibition will showcase work from Bailiwick residents until the end of March.

There will also be a role-play area inspired by the French artist, Renoir.

Head of Heritage Services, Helen Glencross, says visitor numbers are nearly back to the level they were before the pandemic.

And in terms of footfall and income, the venue is only 10% off what it was at that time.

According to a recent visitor's survey, there was a 70% increase in local people going to the museum in 2022.

However, the number of tourists attending declined.

