Islanders encouraged to spend an hour recording birds in the garden or park

Islanders are encouraged to spend an hour recording birds in the garden or park over the next three days (27-29 January).

The Big Garden Birdwatch is the largest wildlife survey in the world.

It means the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) can better understand our feathered friends and how they're faring on our shores.

Nearly 900 people from the Channel Islands got involved last year.

To take part, islanders should record the highest number of each bird species they see, and not the total amount seen in an hour.

Only birds that actually land count, and not those flying past.

Last year in the Channel Islands, the most commonly seen bird was the house sparrow, followed by the goldfinch and starling.

Since the first event in 1979, 172 million birds have been counted, with people spending nearly 11 million hours watching out for them.

The RSPB's Chief Executive, said: ""By taking part in the Birdwatch you, and hundreds of thousands like you, play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing.

"With birds now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters.

