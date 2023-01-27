Jersey's Covid Helpline closes after nearly 3 years

Islanders are being reminded that Jersey's Covid Helpline closes today (27 January).

The helpline was set up in 2020 to help islanders with any concerns surrounding coronavirus and booking PCR tests.

In December 2020, the helpline was receiving one call every 12 seconds from islanders.

But from today, islanders will no longer be able to call to receive general Covid advice.

Some limited telephone services to help with vaccination bookings and the COVID Status Certification will remain in place.

Full Public Health guidance will remain on the government website and islanders continue to be encouraged to book vaccinations here.

Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has worked extremely hard since the helpline launched in 2020. They have been instrumental in ensuring Islanders were supported through the pandemic.”

