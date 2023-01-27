Plans have been approved to build eight two-bedroom apartments as part of a "landmark" site in St Helier.

The redevelopment of Ingouville House, close to the Jersey Arts Centre, was unanimously approved today (27 January).

A restaurant with alfresco seating has also been approved as part of the plans.

Artist impressions of the redevelopment Credit: PF+A Architecture

Buildings have been designed with Jersey's landscapes in mind, with architects including a series of ceramic louvres, built on an exoskeletal frame - inspired by the island's tidal movements.

Each louvre has a unique glazed, hand-crafted appearance, finished in various shades of emerald, jade and turquoise.

The plans link into the regeneration of St Helier, with the area also benefitting Anne Court which is currently under construction.

