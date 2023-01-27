Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson

Urgent calls for more stem cell donors to come forward have been made in Guernsey.

Donors can help islanders treat and potentially cure aggressive blood cancers and disorders.

Approximately 2,500 people in the UK need a stem cell transplant each year.

Karen Archenoul from Guernsey received a stem cell transplant to treat her Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2021.

Many of those requiring treatment struggle to find a suitable match, but fortunately for Karen, she found one close to home.

Karen underwent a stem cell transplant in 2021. Credit: ITV Channel

She said: "I was lucky enough that my brother was a match for me.

"I appreciate how lucky I am because we could go ahead with it straight away without any waiting, where the disease could really take hold and my prognosis could have been a lot different."

Now, one year after the transplant, Karen is grateful every day for her second chance at life.

She said: "I don't underplay the fact that, literally, I might not be here talking to you now if it wasn't for my match and that is the stark reality of where we are at.

"My Acute Myeloid Leukemia is very aggressive, it's a high risk of relapse and I need to take care of myself now and just treasure every day that I've got and just make the most of it and be thankful that I'm here."

Those who rely on stem cell transplants to treat their illness can often rely on strangers to come forward and donate.

Adrian Gabriel signed up as an anonymous donor to help those in need.

He said: "I was eventually matched with someone. It included lots of procedures and ended up with a short procedure in a UK London hospital, harvesting my bone marrow.

"I didn't know at the time but it was then transferred by courier and flown across to the United States."

The number of donors has fallen in recent years and one charity is encouraging more volunteers to come forward.

Reshna Radiven, Head of Communications and Engagement at the DKMS Bone Marrow Centre said: "There's been a significant drop-off since 2019 as we went into lockdown and even as we came out of lockdown, we've had about 50 per cent fewer people registering year on year.

Reshna Radiven, Head of Communications and Engagement at the DKMS Bone Marrow Centre Credit: ITV News

"I think a lot of it is through covid, people were starting to fear going into medical environments and even though registering doesn't require you to do a strict medical process, I think it has put a lot of people off."

Anthony Nolan is a charity which helps to save lives by using its register to match potential stem cell donors with patients in need.

Caitlin Farrow, the Director of Strategy and Influencing explained that in many cases, a stem cell transplant is their final option.

She said: "For many people, it's their only chance.

"Not only at survival, but actually at cure. It can cure people with blood cancer and blood disorders, so it's amazing to hear about patients who have been given a second chance at life thanks to Anthony Nolan and thanks to these incredible donors who are willing to give that gift."

