Islanders in St Mary to share views on Jersey's health sector with minister
Islanders in St Mary can share their views on Jersey's health and social care sector with the minister this evening (30 January).
Deputy Karen Wilson will be at the parish hall from 6:30pm until 8pm to hear people's issues, ideas and concerns.
There will be the chance to speak privately with her, or else an assistant minister.
Similar events will take place in the island's other parishes, each is from 6:30pm until 8pm:
30 Jan – St Mary
23 Feb – St Brelade
1 March – St Lawrence
8 March – St John
15 March – St Ouen
27 March – St Saviour (No. 1)
17 April – St Helier
4 May - Trinity
11 May – St Martin
18 May – St Clement
7 June – Grouville
22 June – St Helier (No. 2)
26 June – St Peter
