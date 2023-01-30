Islanders in St Mary to share views on Jersey's health sector with minister

Islanders in St Mary can share their views on Jersey's health and social care sector with the minister this evening (30 January).

Deputy Karen Wilson will be at the parish hall from 6:30pm until 8pm to hear people's issues, ideas and concerns.

There will be the chance to speak privately with her, or else an assistant minister.

Similar events will take place in the island's other parishes, each is from 6:30pm until 8pm:

30 Jan – St Mary

23 Feb – St Brelade

1 March – St Lawrence

8 March – St John

15 March – St Ouen

27 March – St Saviour (No. 1)

17 April – St Helier

4 May - Trinity

11 May – St Martin

18 May – St Clement

7 June – Grouville

22 June – St Helier (No. 2)

26 June – St Peter

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.