Jersey's only remaining coronavirus testing facility, the drive-through site based at the former airport cargo centre, has closed.

Since opening in May 2020, more than 1.1 million tests have been carried out at the government's on-island testing centres.

At the peak of the pandemic, three different locations were used - drive-through facilities at Jersey's airport and harbour, as well as a walk-in test centre for passengers in the airport arrivals terminal.

Initially, it took around 48 hours for PCR test results to come through, but the most recent government stats say that was down to just five hours.

While healthcare officials are no longer carrying out PCR swab testing, lateral flow tests are still freely available through Gov.je.

Jersey's Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, is encouraging islanders to take a lateral flow test if they are feeling unwell:

"Since 2020, over 1.1 million tests have been carried out by staff at both the Airport and Harbour Testing Centres.

I would like to thank everyone, past and present, who has worked tirelessly over the last few years to deliver this testing programme, they have all been a vital part [of] protecting the community."

"Although we are scaling down our response, COVID-19 is still with us and will be for the foreseeable future. I, therefore, urge everyone to continue following the guidance, stay at home and do an LFT if you feel unwell."