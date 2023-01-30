More funding and targeted initiatives: Jersey carers set out priorities for 2023

Plans to secure extra funding to make the island more attractive to foreign workers is one of the Jersey Care Federation's priorities for the year ahead.

The group will push for policy changes that will help them with this aim.

It also hopes to create initiatives that will lower costs for care providers.

This includes creating a new platform where different companies can share methods, staff, training and procurement.

Chairperson, Cheryl Kenealy says 2023 will be a "new era" for the group.

She added: "Our members have told us that in 2023 they want us to work on delivering targeted measures which will immediately make things better for their staff, clients and the wider community.

"With a relatively small amount of investment from the government and some easy, common-sense policy changes, we believe that the care sector can thrive again and significantly relieve the pressure on the Hospital in terms of bed- blocking."

In November last year, an independent regulator found the sector's shortage of staff poses a "potentially catastrophic risk" to care services on the island.

The Care Commission's report claimed vacancy rates are increasing, and that care providers are struggling to maintain quality and safety standards.

It also described the demand on local care services as "intensifying".

In response, the government said it recognised the challenges the report highlighted and that "it is clear they must do more".

