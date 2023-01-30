The Jersey politician responsible for the island's finance industry has been called back before the Petty Debts Court for the third time in as many months.

St Saviour Deputy Philip Ozouf narrowly avoided a fine from his own parish in November 2022 after settling an overdue parish rates bill at the last minute.

In December, he was also summoned to the Petty Debts Court to settle a £2,500 outstanding rates bill for properties owned in the neighbouring parish of Trinity.

On both occasions, he paid his bills before their court appearances.

On both previous occasions, Deputy Ozouf settled the outstanding debts before they were heard by the court.

Now, according to a newly published court list, Deputy Ozouf has been called to appear again relating to outstanding medical bills owed to Health Plus, the GP's surgery on Queen's Road in St Helier.

Petty Debts Court deals with debts of up to £30,000.

Unless a further settlement is reached before then, the External Relations Minister will appear before Jersey's Magistrate's Court on Wednesday 1 February.

In a statement, Deputy Ozouf said it is a "private family matter" which had been resolved:

"Since being re-elected to Public Office my primary duty has been to serve the public. This has taken priority over all other matters. An oversight has occurred in respect of a bill of £179.

"Corrective action is being taken to ensure that if there are any other matters that have not been dealt with they will be, so I can concentrate on the important additional duties that I have been asked to undertake."

