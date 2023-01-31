Play Brightcove video

Kate Prout has been exploring some of the Channel Islands' unusual chapels.

From Guernsey's Little Chapel - which stands at just 16 by 9 feet - to tiny St Tugual's in Herm, the bailiwick is home to countless compact chapels.

Small and unique, these sites tell many stories of the Channel Islands.

Herm's St Tugal's Chapel was originally built in the 11th century, with the current structure made by Norman monks who lived on the island.

Guernsey cows queuing among giraffes and lions in a Noah's arc scene Credit: ITV Channel

The pint-sized place of worship boasts four stained glass windows, one of which features a Noah's Ark scene with Guernsey cows queuing to board.

Another shows Jesus preaching next to Herm harbour. The chapel is open to the public and still in use today.

Anne Devonport, Herm's Reservation Manager said that 60 people managed to squeeze in for their carol service at Christmas.

"We've had many weddings there," she said. "It's lovely to have this on the island."

A bird's eye view of inside St Tugal's chapel. Despite its small size, scores of islanders pack into the site for community services Credit: ITV Channel

Guernsey also has a number of special sites.

The Monnaie Chapel is home to a Christian healing centre, while the unusual shrine at Fort Hammet was built during the Occupation using a million seashells.

Like St Tugual's, the chapel of St Appolline in St Saviours comes under the care of the Dean.

The unique interior of Fort Hommet near Vazon, which was built by Hubert Le Galloudec during the Occupation using a million seashells Credit: ITV Channel

It's named after the patron saint of dentists - a Christian woman who had her teeth removed while being persecuted around the year 249 AD - and can seat a congregation of 14.

The Dean of Guernsey, Very Rev Tim Barker, says the chapels carry so much of Guernsey's history.

"They link us back to our past, the roots of this island, the people who lived here. They've been an important part of the people who've lived here over centuries."

