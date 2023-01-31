Fire breaks out in bedroom of Jersey home

Eight firefighters were called out to a house on Trinity Hill this afternoon after a fire broke out in one of the property's bedrooms.

Jersey Fire & Rescue say two fire engines were dispatched to the home at around 3pm on Tuesday 31 January.

Rescue crews arrived to find smoke billowing from the upper floor of the property, from one of the rooms above the garage.

Once they entered the property, a cupboard within the room was found to be "well alight".

Watch Commander Richard Ryan praised the occupant's "swift actions" in getting out and calling 999.