Jersey couple take on Kilimanjaro climb to raise funds for disability charity

Phil Wellbrook reports

Mladen Jevtic and his wife Irena are taking on their second mountain climb in just four months as they fly to Namibia tomorrow to scale Mount Kilimanjaro.

They will be joined by their friend Maja Platisa, a vet at New Era.

The team are raising money for Acorn Enterprises, who provide care for islanders with long-term disabilities – where Mladen, nicknamed ‘Mo’ works once a week.

The summit is 5,895 metres high and will involve five days of trekking.

Mo, pictured left, says coming into Acorn 'doesn't feel like work' Credit: ITV Channel

"It's my favourite day of the week, coming to Acorn” Mo said.

“It doesn't feel like work - it feels like I'm part of the community and doing something inspiring so it was really easy for me.”

Back in November the pair climbed to Everest Base Camp in Nepal and managed to raise £1,700.

The couple have been doing special altitude training to prepare for the trek. Credit: ITV Channel

They are looking to go 300 metres better but have had to put in plenty of training to do so.

Intense exercise at Strive fitness club in a high altitude chamber as well as hiking along Jersey’s cliff front has been the key.

"I've done all the hard work and now it's all about recovery, getting some sleep, some food and hopefully being 100% when we get there" Mo explained.

They plan to reach the summit on 12th February, but will first climb neighbouring Mount Meru.

You can donate to their fundraiser here.