Jersey lights up in green for child abuse charity

Twenty-two iconic buildings in Jersey are turning green to raise awareness for a local child abuse charity.

Fundraisers from the NSPCC Jersey are hoping the 'Walk for Children' campaign will help raise vital funds so the charity can continue to support and protect children in the island.

Locations in St Aubin, St Helier and other parishes will see buildings and flags lit up throughout the week.

Islanders are being encouraged to walk around the island looking for the green points in the hope that they will learn more about the NSPCC and choose to donate.

Rebecca says buildings will remain green in Jersey for a week to raise the charity's profile. Credit: ITV Channel

Fundraiser Rebecca Stanier says some people are not aware of the charity's local presence: "we have a service centre called The Gower Centre, that's where we deliver therapeutic services from as well as preventative measures.

"We really are very localised and I think that's a really big message we need to spread."

The NSPCC Jersey currently relies on funds from the UK, but the charity wants to become self-sufficient in the future.

Rebecca hopes the campaign will raise enough funds so the charity can independently fund its own work in Jersey.

The Lieutenant-Governor has supported the work of the NSPCC for many years. Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey's Lieutenant-Governor, His Excellency Vice-Admiral Jerry Kyd, has lit up his house and garden in green to support the NSPCC.

His Excellency hopes those passing Government House will spot the green flagpole and fountain, and will be intrigued to discover more about the charity:

"The NSPCC Jersey do such a great job of protecting children and managing the impacts of child abuse, and I think it's important to do all we can to raise awareness of this fantastic charity so that people who wish to donate can.

"At the end of the day, it's all about the children who are our future."