Motorcyclist, 48, comes off bike in crash near Rouge Bouillon
A motorcyclist has been treated by paramedics and taken to hospital after coming off his bike in a crash near Springfield in St Helier.
Jersey Police received a call just after 1pm on Tuesday 31 January and were at the scene on Rouge Bouillon a short time later.
The 48-year-old man, who was riding a black Yamaha motorbike, was taken to Jersey's General Hospital by ambulance.
Officers say his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.
The bike and a silver Mazda, which was driven by a 67-year-old man, collided near the Robin Hood junction.