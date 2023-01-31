A motorcyclist has been treated by paramedics and taken to hospital after coming off his bike in a crash near Springfield in St Helier.

Jersey Police received a call just after 1pm on Tuesday 31 January and were at the scene on Rouge Bouillon a short time later.

The 48-year-old man, who was riding a black Yamaha motorbike, was taken to Jersey's General Hospital by ambulance.

Officers say his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

The bike and a silver Mazda, which was driven by a 67-year-old man, collided near the Robin Hood junction.