New permanent fishing licences for French vessels operating in Channel Islands waters are coming into force from tomorrow, Tuesday 1 February.

They were required as a consequence of the UK's decision to leave the European Union, meaning the existing Granville Bay Agreement - which set out the fishing boundary between the islands and France - had to be replaced by a new regime.

136 new fishing licences are being issued for French boats coming into Jersey waters, while 41 French vessels will be allowed access to Guernsey waters, provided they can prove they have previously fished in local waters.

The new permits will dictate conditions for the amount and type of fishing EU boats can carry out in local waters, known as the "extent and nature" clauses, as well as allow an easier way for fishermen to transfer their licence to new vessels.

Fishermen have warned the new licences will have "absolutely disastrous consequences" on the islands' fleet and fish stocks.

Don Thompson, the President of the Jersey Fishermen's Association, said: "Why do we need to be so subservient to France and the EU? We have a real need to look after our own fleet.

"I wish the minister well in monitoring and enforcing catch when there's no physical presence where the catch is being landed. It is impossible to remotely calculate what any boat is fishing on a day to day basis."

Don Thompson from the JFA says it is impossible to know exactly how many fish a boat has caught each day

Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, Guernsey's External Relations lead, says conversations aiming to ensure frictionless trading between the Channel Islands and France have been going on since Brexit:

“Over the past two years, a significant amount of work has been carried out to fully implement the bailiwick’s obligations under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. The “extent and nature” and replacement vessel policies which take effect on 1 February represent the final step in that process of implementation.

"We greatly value our good relationships with Normandy, Brittany, La Manche and Ille et Vilaine and I hope that today’s announcement provides welcome certainty and stability in this new era of the TCA.

"We look forward to continuing to work with our regional partners on other important strategic projects of mutual interest, including greater cooperation in the supply of electricity through new submarine cables and delimitation of our maritime boundaries."

Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, says the new licences will allow both French and Channel Islands' fishers to continue trading:

"These permits are designed to implement the access provisions in the TCA, ensuring that our EU colleagues who have a track-record of fishing in Jersey waters, can continue to do so. The permits will also contribute to the sustainable management of fishing activity in our waters.

"The implementation and monitoring of permits for all vessels fishing in Jersey waters is of critical importance to our marine environment and the preservation of our fish stocks."

