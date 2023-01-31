Price of airport parking to rise as Ports of Jersey lose £55m in revenue

The price of parking at Jersey's airport and harbour will increase from the spring.

Costs will rise by the September 2022 rate of inflation, which was 10.4%.

The changes will come in at the harbour from March, and at the airport from April.

Parking in the airport's long stay carpark will increase from 80p to 90p per hour.

The cost of parking in the short stay car park will increase from 80p to £1 per thirty minutes. It will still be free to park for thirty minutes in the long stay carpark.

Ports of Jersey lost £55 million in revenue as a result of the pandemic.

CEO Matt Thomas says: “We are planning major capital investment at the airport and harbour, starting this year with improvements in freight and passenger facilities at Elizabeth Harbour.

"All of Ports of Jersey’s profits are used to invest in the island’s critical services and infrastructure, and in the next five years we will be investing more than £100 million.

"In setting this increase we have kept the future sustainability of the Island’s connectivity, and the resilience of the airport and harbour infrastructure, at the forefront of our thinking."

Commercial fishermen will still be able to park at the harbour for free.