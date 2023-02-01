Access to the Minquiers restricted during the summer to protect nesting birds

Visitors to a popular beauty spot off the coast of Jersey will have restricted access it from today (1 February).

Two areas of the Minquiers have been officially named as Areas of Special Protection under Jersey's Wildlife Law (2021).

By restricting public access to the areas on the reef between 1 February and 31 August every year, it is hoped that local birds will be safer throughout nesting season.

The areas aim to protect the breeding activities, nesting and the young of wild birds such as common terns and European shags.

Visitors will be restricted from:

entering a breeding area, except in an emergency

operating a vessel at a speed of 5 knots or more, except in an emergency

using or operating an unmanned aerial vehicle, unless authorised by the Minister for Environment

using or operating a laser

discharging a firearm or ceremonial gun

lighting a firework

lighting a bonfire (except for a barbecue)

bringing a dog onto land, unless authorised in writing by the Minister for Environment

playing a recording of a bird song, bird calls, or other sounds which may attract, alarm, or otherwise disturb a protected wild bird

playing music at a volume which may alarm or otherwise disturb a protected wild bird

The order has been signed by Jersey's Environment Minister, Deputy Jonathan Renouf.

He says: “It is our responsibility to ensure nesting seabirds are protected while they are in the Channel Islands.

“During the spring and summer months, the Minquiers welcomes lots of visits from Islanders and tourists, so this order should help minimise any human disturbance to ensure the seabirds that nest there are safe and hopefully have a successful nesting season.”

Visitors are already advised to avoid nesting sites and refrain from feeding or touching local wildlife. Credit: ITV Channel

Chair of the Maîtresse Île Residents Association, John Le Gresley, said: “The vast Minquiers reef has two significant but small areas of dry land at high tide that can support nesting bird populations.

"The Maîtresse Île Residents Association is fully in support of the need to share this unique precious, although sometimes hostile environment with wildlife living ‘on the edge’, and we therefore welcome the Areas of Special Protection.

“We’ve had helpful discussions with the Department during the drafting stage of the order, and believe there is room for positive environmental co-existence between humans and the nesting wildlife at the Minquiers.”