ITV journalist Will Tullis met Ana-Liza Vieira - a Portuguese woman who wants her community to know that mental health help is out there

There are fears that hundreds of Jersey's Portuguese community could be suffering in silence with mental health issues.

Statistics from Mind Jersey - shared exclusively with ITV News - showed that uptake for mental health services from the Island's Portuguese community is lower than other ethnicities and nationalities.

Portuguese and Madeiran people make up 8% of Jersey's population of over 103,000. This makes them one of the most populous minority groups on the Island.

However, of the 2,000 people who used Mind Jersey's services in 2022, only 2% were Portuguese. That compares to 4% of those 2,000 people who were Polish, and 85% who were of White Jersey or British origin.

Ana-Liza Vieira is from Madeira and has lived in Jersey for the past three decades. She worked as a nurse on the Island before retiring. Now, she volunteers to help others in Jersey's Portuguese community with mental health issues.

"The Portuguese community, they suffer even more because they don't have the information, they don't know who to call, it's just so difficult for them," Ms Vieira told ITV News.

"I just want to do all that I can to help them know that they are not alone, that there is help."

'The Portuguese community, they suffer even more': Ana-Liza Vieira wants Portuguese people to know that mental health help is available

Ms Vieira has shared her story to let Portuguese people know that help is available - and that there is no shame in asking for help.

"There is a culture of pride among Portuguese people and some of them don't want to speak out", she added.

She told ITV News that the support of her family is what has got her through some of her darkest days. Her son Christopher has been on that journey with her every step of the way.

"Luckily I've had a really supportive family behind me and my mum always tried her best even when things were really tough for her," Mr Vieira said.

"I'm so proud of [my mum]...even when things have gotten to the worst place possible she just somehow fights through it."

Mr Vieira said his mother's life has meant he pays special attention to his own mental health. He wants more people to do the same.

"Her mental illness doesn't define me but it has certainly shaped me to become the person I am today which is strong and resilient and mentally tough," he said.

'I'm so proud of her': Ana-Liza's son Christopher spoke about growing up alongside his mum's mental health illness.

Carina Alves is one of just two Portuguese deputies in Jersey. She says there's an added stigma attached to mental health within the Portuguese community.

"There can be quite significant cultural differences around relationships, upbringing, religion," she said.

She commended the volunteer work of Ms Vieira, and said more like her from within the community are needed to help those suffering in silence.

"I often think when I think about my own family members who may benefit from seeing a counsellor - and who are extremely reluctant to - that they may benefit from seeing somebody that actually understands those nuances and cultural differences."

Ms Alves wants a "boots on the ground" approach to improve messaging around mental health.

"We need to approach people physically, in those communities, to raise awareness. That could be at social gatherings or via employers, for example", she said.

Carina Alves, one of just two Portuguese deputies in Jersey, said more people like Ana-Liza are needed to encourage Portuguese people to seek mental health help.

Patricia Tumelty, executive director of Mind Jersey said her organisation would like to do much more with the Portuguese community.

She wants to meet with Portuguese people and community leaders to discuss the best approach to ensure help is reaching those who need it.

"It's really important that we find ways to ask people from their own communities what they think they need from us, rather than for us to assume that we know the answers.

"One of the ways we'd like to start with that is to find out what's already working in the communities...to find out what is it Portuguese people are already doing to help their mental health."

Patricia Tumelty of Mind Jersey wants to work with the Portuguese community to ensure mental health help is reaching those who need it.

Ms Vieira and her family have been on a journey of immense highs and lows.

In a message for people from Jersey's Portuguese community, she said: "There are people out there who can help you, there are people here who can listen and who can help you with all sorts of situations. You are not alone.

"Look after yourselves, and look after each other."

They say if they can convince just one more person to seek help, then that alone is worth speaking out for.