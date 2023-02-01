'Severe' damage after late night kitchen fire

A block of flats was evacuated last night, following a kitchen fire on the third floor.

Firefighters were called to the address in St Helier just after 11pm on Tuesday (31 January) night.

Crews were met with thick black smoke from the top floor home. They wore breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

The damage to the property is 'severe' and the cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious.

Some of the occupants of the flats were initially treated by firefighters before paramedics arrived at the scene.

In a post on social media, States of Jersey Fire & Rescue wrote:

"Watch Commander Channing would like to praise the initial actions of the occupants of the building for a speedy and efficient evacuation prior to our arrival.

"We would also like to thank both States of Jersey Ambulance Service and States of Jersey Police for their assistance in dealing with this incident."