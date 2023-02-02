Play Brightcove video

The Guernsey Commonwealth Games squad has been named Team of the Year at the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards.

They won two medals at last year's competition - the first for the Channel Islands since 1994.

Bowler Lucy Beere won a silver in the Women's Singles, losing 21-17 in the final against Australia's Ellen Ryan.

Middlewieght boxer Billy Le Poullain represented Guernsey at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Credit: ITV Channel TV

On the track, Alistair Chalmers fought off stiff competition to secure a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles.

His time of 49.97 seconds saw him finish third behind Jamaica's Jaheel Hyde, and gold-medallist Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands.

It was the first time Guernsey had ever won an athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Other members of the team came agonisingly close to a podium place - cyclist Sam Culverwell came ninth in the road race but was only 24 seconds off first place.

And in boxing, middleweight fighter Billy Le Poullain lost in the quarter-final meaning he was just one win from securing another medal for the Bailiwick.