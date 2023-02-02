Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster gives a rundown of our nominees for Coach of the Year.

Jersey Cricket's head coach, Neil MacRae, has been named Coach of the Year at the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards.

His team had a phenomenal year, winning the ICC Challenge League B in August.

They topped a group that included Uganda, Hong Kong and Kenya.

At the time, MacRae said he was "immensely proud of his players."

"I think the way that they have stuck together this summer in some extremely tough conditions just shows the pride they have got in representing their island," he said.

Neil MacRae, Jersey Cricket coach, speaking after his team qualified for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off

Jersey next plays in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier play-off in Namibia.

It will face the winner of the other Challenge League group, Canada, as well as the bottom four countries from the Cricket World Cup League Two.

These are the United States, Papua New Guinea, and two other opponents which will be decided by matches played in February.

If Jersey comes in the top two of that group, they will be one step closer to qualifying for this year's Cricket World Cup in India.