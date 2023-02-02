CI Sports Awards 2022: Sally Minty-Gravett wins Judges' Award
Keilan Webster explains why the judges chose Sally to receive the accolade.
Sally Minty-Gravett has won the Judges' Award at the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards.
The prize is given to a person, or team, in recognition of special achievements.
Last summer, the Jersey swimmer set a new record by becoming the first person to swim the English Channel six times over six decades, completing the challenge in 15 and a half hours.
She did it for charity, raising over £20,000 for Jersey Lifeboard Association, and Dementia Jersey.
Upon finishing the race, she described the experience as "very special".
Although she said it was her retirement swim, she also said you can "never say never."
Jersey's Minister for Sport, Deputy Lucy Stephenson described the feat as an "incredible achievement."
Katya Fowler caught up with Sally after she completed the crossing in August.
All you need to know about the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards
When and where are the awards?
The Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2022 will be held on Thursday 2 February at the Royal Jersey Showground in Trinity.
The event will be broadcast live on ITV across the Channel Islands throughout the evening, starting with the main news programme at 6pm before two further half-hour shows at 8:30pm and 10:45pm.
There will also be coverage across ITV Channel's website and social media platforms.
The event will be hosted by ITV Channel's sports correspondent Keilan Webster and presenter Jonathan Wills.
Who is the special guest?
Jaco Van Gass MBE will be the special guest at the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards.
Once a member of the Parachute Regiment in the British Army, Jaco was wounded at the age of 23 while completing his second tour of Afghanistan.
His helicopter came under enemy fire and he was hit by a rocket propelled grenade, suffering devastating injuries and losing his left arm.
But he never let this stop him and he has since become a key member of the GB Para-Cycling team, winning two gold medals and a bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
It is not just cycling where he has enjoyed success - he was also a member of the record-breaking team of wounded soldiers to trek unsupported to the North Pole.
How many awards are up for grabs?
In total there are six awards up for grabs which include:
Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year
Team of the Year
Coach of the Year
Rising Star
Michael Lucas Sporting Hero
Judges Award
Who won last time?
The winners in 2021 were:
Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year - Charles “Chuggy” Perchard
Team of the Year - Jersey Cricket Team
Rising Star Award - Lily Jones
Coach of the Year - Gary Freeman
Champion of Sport Award - Carl Hester
Judges Award - Jersey Reds Athletic
Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award - Gill Queripel
You can catch up on all the awards here.
How to follow on social media
