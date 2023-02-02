Play Brightcove video

Keilan Webster explains why the judges chose Sally to receive the accolade.

Sally Minty-Gravett has won the Judges' Award at the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards.

The prize is given to a person, or team, in recognition of special achievements.

Last summer, the Jersey swimmer set a new record by becoming the first person to swim the English Channel six times over six decades, completing the challenge in 15 and a half hours.

She did it for charity, raising over £20,000 for Jersey Lifeboard Association, and Dementia Jersey.

Upon finishing the race, she described the experience as "very special".

Although she said it was her retirement swim, she also said you can "never say never."

Jersey's Minister for Sport, Deputy Lucy Stephenson described the feat as an "incredible achievement."

Play Brightcove video

Katya Fowler caught up with Sally after she completed the crossing in August.