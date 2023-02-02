Fire destroys top floor of house in Guernsey

A fire alarm is being credited with saving the lives of two people in Guernsey.

Early warning from a smoke alarm helped the occupants of St Martin property escape, after a fire took hold in a bedroom.

It started early on 2 Feb and quickly spread to four other rooms, destroying the whole top floor of the building.

Twelve firefighters attended the scene and brought the flames under control.

Play Brightcove video

Speaking this morning, Alex Clark of Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service, said that the house's first floor is "completely gutted by fire".

He added that crews worked to salvage "what property they can" and make "the scene safe."