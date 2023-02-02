Members of a Guernsey teaching union will be asked whether they want to strike over pay and workload.

The NASUWT says comparatively low pay in Guernsey compared to the UK and Jersey is causing problems recruiting and retaining teachers on the island.

The union is planning to open a ballot next week, giving members four months to decide whether to take industrial action.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT's General Secretary, says that striking is "a last resort" but the decision to take this measure is "entirely the fault of the States."

He says: "An award that recognises the historic erosion in pay is required, along with tangible action to tackle ever-increasing workload demands. Without this, Guernsey will only find it ever more difficult to recruit and retain the teachers our children and young people need".

The union says the current pay offer for teachers is a cut in real terms and has fallen behind median earnings and pay given to other States employees.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...