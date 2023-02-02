CI Sports Awards 2022: Footballer Maya Le Tissier named Sports Personality of the Year
Maya Le Tissier has been crowned the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.
The Manchester United midfielder topped the vote, ahead of bowler Lucy Beere, 400m hurdler Alistair Chalmers, and gymnast Daniel Lee.
Last year was a massive year in the career of the 20-year-old from Guernsey - in July, she moved to the Red Devils after four years playing for Brighton.
She has since played 11 matches for the club, and even scored two goals on her debut against Reading.
Keilan Webster speaking to Maya Le Tissier after she made her debut for England
Her performances were noticed by the England manager, and she was rewarded with a call-up to the squad in November.
She went on to start in a friendly against Norway, later calling the experience "so special."
The former St Martin's player will hope to be involved when the Lionesses play in the world cup later this year.
Darren Le Tissier, Maya's dad, in the build-up to her first game for the Lionesses.
All you need to know about the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards
When and where are the awards?
The Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards 2022 will be held on Thursday 2 February at the Royal Jersey Showground in Trinity.
The event will be broadcast live on ITV across the Channel Islands throughout the evening, starting with the main news programme at 6pm before two further half-hour shows at 8:30pm and 10:45pm.
There will also be coverage across ITV Channel's website and social media platforms.
The event will be hosted by ITV Channel's sports correspondent Keilan Webster and presenter Jonathan Wills.
Who is the special guest?
Jaco Van Gass MBE will be the special guest at the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards.
Once a member of the Parachute Regiment in the British Army, Jaco was wounded at the age of 23 while completing his second tour of Afghanistan.
His helicopter came under enemy fire and he was hit by a rocket propelled grenade, suffering devastating injuries and losing his left arm.
But he never let this stop him and he has since become a key member of the GB Para-Cycling team, winning two gold medals and a bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
It is not just cycling where he has enjoyed success - he was also a member of the record-breaking team of wounded soldiers to trek unsupported to the North Pole.
How many awards are up for grabs?
In total there are six awards up for grabs which include:
Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year
Team of the Year
Coach of the Year
Rising Star
Michael Lucas Sporting Hero
Judges Award
Who won last time?
The winners in 2021 were:
Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year - Charles “Chuggy” Perchard
Team of the Year - Jersey Cricket Team
Rising Star Award - Lily Jones
Coach of the Year - Gary Freeman
Champion of Sport Award - Carl Hester
Judges Award - Jersey Reds Athletic
Michael Lucas Sporting Hero Award - Gill Queripel
You can catch up on all the awards here.
How to follow on social media
