Maya Le Tissier has been crowned the 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.

The Manchester United midfielder topped the vote, ahead of bowler Lucy Beere, 400m hurdler Alistair Chalmers, and gymnast Daniel Lee.

Last year was a massive year in the career of the 20-year-old from Guernsey - in July, she moved to the Red Devils after four years playing for Brighton.

She has since played 11 matches for the club, and even scored two goals on her debut against Reading.

Keilan Webster speaking to Maya Le Tissier after she made her debut for England

Her performances were noticed by the England manager, and she was rewarded with a call-up to the squad in November.

She went on to start in a friendly against Norway, later calling the experience "so special."

The former St Martin's player will hope to be involved when the Lionesses play in the world cup later this year.

Darren Le Tissier, Maya's dad, in the build-up to her first game for the Lionesses.